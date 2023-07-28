DINING ROOM SET: Like new, never used, Ethan Allan maple dining room set, 46-inch round table, plus extension leaf, includes four slip seat, ladder back side chairs (fabric is turner box wood green) and a small Buffet. Chandelier included. Asking $2,100 dollars or best reasonable offer. Must see to appreciate. Call Dick at (520) 825-2821.
