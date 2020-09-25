DINING TABLE: Traditional dining table featuring clean lines complemented with mahogany finish, features an embellished top with inlay borders and double pedestal base. Table measures 72" L x 44" W x 30" H. Opens to 108" L with two 18” aproned leaves. Table seats up to 10. Price includes four dining chairs and two arm chairs, asking $800. Contact (520) 441-4992.
CHINA CABINET: Classic, large china cabinet with great looks and storage. Upper section features a mirrored back wall, two wood-framed glass shelves with plate grooves and recessed lighting with dimmer switch; bulbs included.Lower half has one shelf behind lower doors on each side, three drawers in the center and a pull out serving tray. Piece measures 72"W x 84"H x 16"D. Asking $400. Call (520) 441-4992.