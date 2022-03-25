Donald O. Stenquist, a proud Veteran of the Air Force, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the age of 91, in his home in SaddleBrooke.
Donald O. Stenquist was born in the Minneapolis, Minnesota to Hazel and Oliver Stenquist. He grew up with one brother, William Stenquist. As a teen, he loved spending his time playing football and golf. As he got older, he attended college to study Business and ROTC. This sparked passion for golf, sports and serving his country in the Air Force.
In his earls 20’s, he met Cynthia Powdrell, who was the love of his life. Within a few years, they had started a family, complete with three children. As a family, they enjoyed golf, basketball, football and card games. Playing golf was his passion, he shared it with his wife, children and friends. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Donald Stenquist, and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly living his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Cynthia Stenquist and his three children: Daniel Stenquist, Robert (Danielle) Stenquist and Patricia (Todd) Howland, Donald Stenquist is survived by his five grandchildren: Haley Stenquist (Tyler), Catherin Quinn, Brooke (Tony) Miller, Elizabeth Grube and Rob Stenquist. He also has one great grandchild. He also has a loving brother, William Stenquist and two nieces. His entire family will forever be touched by this amazing man.
Due to COVID, the Celebration of Donald’s Life will be a small family gathering. The family has planned a family golf game in his honor, followed by dinner to celebrate his life. Please send condolences to the family home in SaddleBrooke for his wife, Cindy and family.