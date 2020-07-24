"You burst forth like a Fourth of July rocket and soared to the heights.”
–Bruce Hensley, Dorsey's Brother
No truer words could be spoken about Dorsey Harmon Hensley, who put up a valiant fight against chronic lymphoid leukemia for sixteen years and went to his rest on Wednesday, March 18 at the age of 82. Though his family misses him more than words can express, we are so grateful for the myriad ways he touched our lives as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will always be in our hearts.
Born in Erwin, Tennessee and raised in El Cerrito, California, Dorsey attended El Cerrito High School and became the first in his family to attain a college degree after graduating from U.C. Berkeley. To say that he had a strong work ethic is an understatement. Indeed, he rarely sat still for any length of time during his long, active life. After tackling a variety of jobs, including forest fire fighter and construction worker, Dorsey embarked on a career in the commercial insurance industry for 35 years, first in San Francisco, California and then in Portland, Oregon. Upon his "retirement" to Tucson, Arizona with his wife, Nada, he continued to work each tax season preparing taxes for appreciative clients at H&R Block.
Dorsey's enthusiasm for the outdoors, science, history and reading was well-known. He loved—and excelled in golfing, fishing, sailing and hiking. He and Nada spent many happy times on various cruises and RV adventures. Dorsey was especially devoted to his volunteer job conducting tours at Umpqua River Lighthouse on the Oregon coast.
Dorsey is survived by his loving wife of 60 Years, Nada; daughter Cherie (Brett); son David; granddaughters Kelsey and Miranda; brother Bruce (Jeanine) and sisters Billie Jean (Bill) and Mary Lou (Dale).