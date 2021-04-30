Dwight Shupe passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was a SaddleBrooke Singer for eight years, performed in several variety shows and Jim & Shirley O'Brien's plays. Dwight enjoyed playing Santa for private home parties, the Dog Park and SaddleBrooke One Employees Christmas parties for years. He was choir director for his church and loved doing anything that had to do with music. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial service is pending.