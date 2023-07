E-BIKE: Cube Touring Kathmandu Hybrid ONE 500, easy entry, E-bike, grey and black, size 50 cm/ S. This e-bike is basically new in that it has only been ridden twice. The original cost was over $3,199 and is the same today, asking $2,100. Call Jim or Kim at (760) 567-0161 or (760) 567-0339.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Visit this link to get a complete description: cube-bikes.ca/kathmandu-hybrid-one-625-blue-black-tour-ebike-695175e