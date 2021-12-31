Eben “Buck” Wyles passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the age of 74.
Buck had so many chapters to his story. Sacrifices, triumphs, love, kindness, humor, an unwavering faith and a soul that inspired everyone around him to be better versions of themselves.
Buck was born on January 14,1947 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Eben Wyles, Sr and Marale Wyles. After the war, his father, a Major in the Army was left to raise four children on his own. As a career Military family, they moved frequently throughout the United States and Germany. Eventually his father took a Commandant job at New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) where Buck and his two younger brothers attended. NMMI has been a long standing Wyles tradition and Buck’s son Blair attended there his last two-years of high school.
Buck graduated High School from NMMI in 1965 and Junior College in 1967, giving him a direct commission into the United States Army where he qualified to train with the United States Pentathlon Team in San Antonio, Texas. The goal was to send a team to compete in the 1968 Mexico Summer Olympics. When Buck didn’t make the four-person team, he was re-stationed in Ft. Polk, Louisiana for the duration of his two-year commitment.
During his time in San Antonio, he met his wife Sharon and they married December 21, 1968. Upon his discharge as a 1st Lieutenant, Buck and Sharon moved to Denver, Colorado, where they raised two children. Buck was hired onto the Denver Fire Department in April 1973. He retired after 32-years as an Assistant Chief and moved to SaddleBrooke in 2005. Buck was an excellent golfer, swam with the SaddleBrooke Swim Team, was an artist with oils and stained glass, participated in Bible Studies and Links Fellowship.
Buck is survived by his wife Sharon, children Kristen and Blair (Valerie) and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Services will be at then VA Cemetery in Marina, on Tuesday, March 16, 2022 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to the Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation at dffcf.com.