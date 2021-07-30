Edward was born October 9, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed on Saturday, July 3, 2021 peacefully at home after another struggle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Kramer Daus, Tucson, AZ. Two sons, Michael Daus(Christy) and granddaughters Mia and Chloe of Cleveland, Ohio, Son Kevin Daus of Scottsdale, AZ, Step-daughter, Tiffany Dubreil (Christophe) of Tucson, AZ and Step-granddaughter, Havanah Hopkins, Haylea, Hannah and Harlea Simons Vail, Az,
Ed leaves behind his sister, Judy Daus Makuh of Cleveland, Ohio and many cousins and family members he loved so dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Abel Daus Sr and Teresa Heaphey Daus.
Ed graduated from Ohio State University then went on to Baldwin Wallace for his Masters Degree.
Edward enjoyed life so very much! He was able to travel the world while working with 3M Company in St. Paul, Minnesota for 36-years as a Sales and Marketing Manager. He shared stories with us about aforementioned travels, made us laugh continuously with his sense of humor. During his life and retirement, he and I cherished every moment that we’d been blessed to have together. Thank you to all our friends and family for sharing our journey!
Ed was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus at our church, Santa Catalina Catholic Church and ran the blood drive for five-years and was very active in the charities they supported such as Fisher House in Tucson. Ed worked on the SaddleBrooke Patrol for a few years and enjoyed that so much and has some friendships of a lifetime there.
Ed loved to golf, play softball and enjoyed the weekends watching football, golf, hockey and Nascar. He loved sports cars, motorcycle rides. Ed lived life his 73 years.