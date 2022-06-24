“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” - Phil 4:13

And strength she found. Married on September 22, 1951, to Louis Simmons Stickney, Jr., she had the strength to raise four children that included a set of identical twins. Bett turned to The Lord to give her strength when her husband was deployed to Vietnam for two-years. And let’s not forget the military reassignments approximately every three-years that meant packing and unpacking. She also found her strength in The Lord and her family when on September 2, 2006, her husband of 55-years went to be with The Lord.

Elizabeth (Bett) Bigelow Stickney was called to be with The Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022. Ninety-five-years young. Born June 25, 1926, to Caryl Allen Bigelow and Charlotte Cook. She was one of five siblings - a brother Caryl Jr; sisters Margaret Peterson, Phyllis Trimpi, and Katherine Welch. Left behind, until we meet again, are her four children including spouses, Debbie Moore (daughter), Guy Stickney (son) and Mindy, John Stickney (son) and Dorothy, and Kim Scott (daughter) and Steve, along with seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” - Matthew 11:28