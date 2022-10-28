Ellen Alberding Mandes, 86, formerly of Wallingford, Connecticut, departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Ellen was born in Washington, DC on March 19, 1936 to the late Henrik and Hermione Alberding. She grew up and went to school in the Washington area, where she married her husband, James Mandes, and had a son, George.

Ellen was always quite entrepreneurial, no matter where she was working, but her business career flourished after she moved to Connecticut in the late 60’s. In 1973, she formed Homecare, Inc., which would grow into a successful home health care organization, serving much of Connecticut at the time it was acquired by Masonicare in 1997. At the same time as she was serving as President of Homecare, Inc., Ellen started Telecare which was a two-way communication system for Homebound people. That concept became CommuniCall, which was later acquired by Lifeline, Inc. Not content to just retire, Ellen later started Creations at Work, an event planning company based in Wallingford, specializing in planning meetings, conferences and special events for corporations. Creations at Work also offered fine floral arrangements.

At the same time Ellen was growing her businesses, she threw herself into civic activities. Among other things, she served as President of the Wallingford Chamber of Commerce, President of the Connecticut Home Health Services and Staffing Association, a commissioner on the Governor’s task force for long term care, a board member for the Wallingford YMCA, board member of the Veteran’s Memorial Hospital, board member and Vice Chairman of the Wallingford Economic Development Commission, commissioner of the CT River Valley and Shoreline Visitor’s Council. Other community service included board member of the Wallingford Center, Inc., Secretary of the Wallingford zoning board of appeals, Vice President of the Wallingford Historic Preservation Trust, member of the Quinnipiac Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and a charter member of the Wallingford American Silver Museum.

Ellen loved Rotary International, and in 1987 became a member of the Wallingford Rotary Club. In 1993, she became President of the Wallingford Rotary Club. In 1992, she became a Paul Harris Fellow, and in 1996, was named Rotarian of the Year. Ellen went on to serve in the Rotary district, where she held a number of leadership positions including assistant District Governor, and Connecticut District Governor from 1998 to 1999.

She was recognized with many honors from the organizations she participated in. To name just a few, she was named Woman of the Year by the Meriden YMCA, woman of the Year by the Wallingford Business and Professional Women’s Club, and received the Quinnipiac Council of Boy Scouts Life award.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Ellen loved traveling and visited all seven continents on her many trips over the years. She loved her friends and developed so many lasting relationships through her business and civic endeavors over the years.

Ellen began splitting her time between Connecticut and Arizona, where she lived in SaddleBrooke Ranch in Tucson. In her later years, when travel became difficult, she stayed in Arizona. She continued her friendships from Connecticut and made many new friendships in Arizona. In her last year of life, she was helped by Assisting Angels AZ, and their caregivers became so important to her.

A visitation was held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Carrillo’s Tucson Mortuary, 204 S. Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701. A final visitation was held in CT at The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St, Wallingford, CT 06492 on Friday, September 2, 2022. The funeral service was held at the funeral home. Interment was at In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford.

To view Keepsake Pictures and Funeral Service/Internment videos visit: www.Baileycares.com. Click on Obituaries and scroll to Ellen Mandes.