Lee lived a long, healthful, prolific and vibrant life until his passing on May 22, 2021, at age 96. Born of Italian immigrants Emilio Fiorino and Ernestina Tessitore Fiorino in Little Italy, New York City on January 18, 1925, he served with the 204th Combat Engineers in Europe during WWII. After the war, he met the Love of his life, M. Madeleine Turgeon, and married her on September 24, 1949. As a young draftsman, he was selected to draw up safety upgrades for the Empire State Building’s observation deck. Recruited by renowned Denver architect Temple Buell, he moved in 1955 from NYC to Colorado to realize his ambition of becoming a prominent architect himself, and to raise a family in the wide-open spaces of the West. In 1965 he designed and built a custom home for his fast-growing family near Parker, CO. His several architectural design creations include Denver’s Tiffany Plaza.
He retired to Tucson, Arizona, fulfilling a lifelong dream of living in the desert. There, he continued his passion for photography and watercolor painting, receiving several local and national awards for his work. His deep, abiding love and appreciation of music was a hallmark of his life and inspired the same within each of his children. A man of impeccable integrity, he was dearly loved by many and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Madeleine, their five children, Robert, Paul, Michelle, John, and Ted, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association at www.rmdsa.org/donate, which happens to be located in the Majestic Building that he designed.
Celebrations of Life were held on Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona at the SaddleBrooke MountainView Ballroom and on Sunday, July 18 at 4 p.m. in Denver at the Eisenhower Chapel 293 Roslyn St. For more information about Lee or the Celebration of Life, visit bit.ly/EEFiorino.