Enclosed Trailer For Sale Apr 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRAILER: 2016 4 x 6 enclosed LOOK Trailer with 3,500-pound spring axle, dome light, tie-down system, spare tire, $1500. Contact (520) 241-7614. Respond: Write a letter to the editor Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save