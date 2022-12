FLOOR SAFE: Heavy-duty Homak floor safe, for guns or valuables. Combination lock, 55-inches tall, Padded interior. Has slots for rifles, plus drawers, $975. New, it was between $2,000 and $4,000. Call (520) 903-7811.

GAS GRILL: Weber 210 gas grill, used twice, $150. New, it was $399. Call (520) 903-7811.