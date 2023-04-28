BIKE: Trek Bike 75FX20 Metallic. Includes: Water cage, mirror, mileage indicator, utility bag and cushion seat. Also three extras: Tire pump, Bontrager Helmet, & Shimano Bike Shoes — size 11 1/2. $450 for all including the three extra’s, or bike alone for $400. Original cost of just the bike was over $900. Call (520) 240-3391.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up