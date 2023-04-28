BIKE: Trek Bike 75FX20 Metallic. Includes: Water cage, mirror, mileage indicator, utility bag and cushion seat. Also three extras: Tire pump, Bontrager Helmet, & Shimano Bike Shoes — size 11 1/2. $450 for all including the three extra’s, or bike alone for $400. Original cost of just the bike was over $900. Call (520) 240-3391.
Most Popular
-
Sales of homemade foods apparently will remain illegal in Arizona
-
Tucson's west-side resort, Starr Pass, sold for $110 million
-
10 fun foods you can find at the Pima County Fair this year 🎡
-
Like last year, Tommy Lloyd faces mad scramble to fill out UA basketball roster
-
Cocktails on a train car and boutique bowling coming to Tucson