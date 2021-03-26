As very many within the SaddleBrooke community will sadly recall, in July of last year we lost our dear friend and oldest resident, Fred Klein, at age 104. Fred's life journey was a remarkable one—the veteran of 67 missions as a World War II bomber pilot, a successful manufacturing executive and entrepreneur, and at the age of 100, a United States Masters Swimming national champion. This year, Fred would have turned 105 on Sunday, April 25. Plans were for Fred to establish another national swimming record on that date.
In honor of Fred, a celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, April 25, to be held at the DesertView Pool facility. The pool gates will open at 9:00 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. A few tables will be set under the pavilion displaying some of Fred's memorabilia for people to view, one at a time or in a family group. CDC COVID-19 pandemic guidelines will be observed. Within the pool facility approximately 50 spaces will be indicated which will allow individuals or couples to sit while maintaining social distancing. Attendees are asked to wear masks and it is suggested they bring folding chairs. For planning purposes, those intending to attend are asked to please email Doug Springer at dspringer@wbhsi.net.