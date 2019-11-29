Gary Alan Bosket peacefully passed away at Ryan House after a long and full life. Gary had a short but courageous battle with cancer over the past six months.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy; son Geoff and his wife, Cheryl; Randy and his wife, Caryn and Jason and his partner, Kim; Grandchildren: Kyle, Abigail, Stephanie, Megan and Sophie the cat.
Gary was born in Endicott, New York to parents Chester and Helen. Gary received his education at the Broome Community College, received an undergraduate degree at the University of Arizona in 1961 and a master’s degree at the University of Denver in 1978. He then travelled the world during his career with IBM. He embodied the qualities of strength, commitment to family and had a love of good conversation.
The Bosket Family would like to give special thanks to the Hospice of the Valley and all the special people who work for them.
Gary will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him. At his request, there will be no formal services.