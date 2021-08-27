George Clifford (Clif) Buchfink, 92, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Clif was the son of George and Florence Buchfink. A dear brother to the late Ilene Swan.
Clif is survived by his beloved wife and soul mate of 68-years, Marie, daughter Rebecca (Jack) Rehder, and sons Michael Buchfink and John (Debbie) Buchfink; grandsons Dan (Alyssa) Buchfink and Ryan (Lindsey) Kranz; granddaughters Haleigh Buchfink and Ashleigh (Dan) Greenman. Clif was preceded in death by his daughter Ann. Clif was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to all.
On October 12, 1928 Clif was born and raised in Jackson, Michigan. He worked his way through Michigan State University where he met his wife, Marie, during their senior year in college in 1952. They married January 10, 1953. After finishing college, he was immediately drafted into the Infantry. Instead of going into the Army, he applied for and was accepted by the Naval Officer Candidate School where he became an ensign then a Lieutenant Junior Grade. Upon being discharged from the Navy, he joined the Reserves as a Lieutenant. He was employed by General Mills, where he worked for several years before joining Pitman Moore Veterinary Supplies Company. With Pitman Moore, he traveled weekly, statewide, selling supplies to Ohio veterinarians. He joined Dow Chemical upon their purchase of Pitman Moore and was transferred, often working for them for 35-years before retiring in 1995. Clif and Marie moved to Durango, Colorado where they lived for 14-years. During that time, they built a home in Saddlebrooke, Tucson Arizona and were snowbirds for nine-years before moving permanently to Arizona in the late 90's.
Clif loved to play tennis and golf, hiking, and snow skiing. Clif helped Marie establish her very successful art career over the years and was the business manager with many duties. Together, they formed MarArt Incorporated. Clif continued to play golf until age 89 and tennis until age 91. He also enjoyed designing wooden staffs and walking sticks.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held Monday, August 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rancho Vistoso Funeral Home, located at 2285 E. Vistoso Blvd. Oro Valley, AZ 85755. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the small reception immediately following.