Gerald “Scott” Brown
December 21, 1947 – August 17, 2019
Scott was born on December 21, 1947 in Sacramento, CA, and died August 17, 2019 at Northwest Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, after a six-month battle with melanoma of the brain, lung, and liver. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald Henry Brown, Jr. and Barbara Irma Opperman. Scott attended Sacramento public schools, graduating high school in 1966. He then enrolled in the University of California at Davis, where he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in June 1970. Scott’s first job began in July 1970 working for the Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan. His career encompassed a variety of jobs at Dow, all but one in the Computer Systems department. His career there had him transferred to Canada, CA, back to Midland, overseas to Zurich, Switzerland (five years), and back to Midland where he retired on January 1, 1998. Scott was also in the military for six years beginning November 1970 through until January 1978. He was in the Army Reserve Military Police Unit, first based in Saginaw, MI and then Port Huron, MI. He fulfilled his military commitment with the rank of Sergeant. Scott married three days after he graduated college on June 20, 1970, in Concord, California. He and Pam loved to travel and through the years enjoyed many experiences in the U.S., Europe, South America, Mexico, Canada, Russia and, of course, Switzerland, Scott’s favorite. Skiing was a passion of Scott’s. From 2000 to 2017, Scott lived in the mountains of the Winter Park Ski area of Colorado where he was able to nurture that passion. In 2002, Scott became a guide in a ski group called SkiMeisters based at Winter Park, CO ski resort, eventually becoming Head of Guides from 2005-2012. Summer also provided the opportunity for LOTS of golfing, another passion of Scott’s. Scott got his first (and only) hole-in-one on November 20, 2015, on Saddlebrooke’s Catalina course-Hole #6. In 2017, Scott & Pam moved full-time to Saddlebrooke after Scott made the decision to give up skiing. Scott is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pam, sons: Christopher (Melissa) (IL), and Ryan (Stacy) (IN); four grandchildren: Nathan, Audrey, Connor, & Savannah; an older sister, Judy Achermann and a younger brother, Tim Brown; three adult nephews: Jason, Joel, & Jeffrey, and one adult niece, Jena, as well as cousins: Dick Harper, Dave Coney and Teri Moore. A Celebration of Life for Scott will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vistoso Funeral Home. For a more detailed obituary, go to the Vistoso Funeral Home website at www.vistosofh.com and click on Obituaries.