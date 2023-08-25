(May 21 1934 — May 24, 2023)

Gladys Mary Ann Kinoian was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on May 21, 1934. She passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, three days after her 89th birthday, and less than two months before her 54th wedding anniversary. She suffered a stroke on Thanksgiving Day, leaving her paralyzed on one side and unable to speak. Her last days were spent at Mom and Dad’s Place, an assisted living facility in Tucson, where she received tender and loving care. Jerry and son Michael were at her bedside.

Gladys graduated Pawtucket High School participating in multiple sports and the arts and she was a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society. After high school, Gladys attended Bryant College in Rhode Island, a two-year business school. She was a member of the 1956 Sigma Iota Chi and the Women’s softball championship team. Gladys completed a two-year business course with a degree in teaching. After college, she went to New York where she worked for two-years before returning to Pawtucket to teach business. While in Pawtucket she saw an ad seeking secretaries to work overseas for the State Department. She thought she would try it for a “couple of years.” That “couple of years” turned out to be 33-years of a very successful career as a Foreign Service Officer! FSOs are the foreign branch of the State Department. They staff Embassies, Consulates General and Consulates. They have their own retirement system and must spend the bulk of their career overseas. In Gladys’ case that was more than 30-years!

Gladys’ initial diplomatic assignments were: secretary at US diplomatic posts in Algiers, Algeria, (during the Algiers/French War for Independence and living conditions were difficult. A bomb went off outside her apartment, blowing out all the windows. Fortunately she was not home at the time but she had a hell of mess to clean up.) Athens, Greece (where she had her picture taken shaking hands with President Truman, a photo she cherished) and Port-a-Prince, Haiti (during Papa Doc Duvalier’s dictatorship and living conditions were difficult). It was at the latter place that she met her husband-to-be, Jerry, who was also assigned to the Embassy. Gladys and Jerry were married in her mother and stepfather’s home in Hartford, Connecticut in June 1970, and Jerry left immediately on assignment to Santiago. Gladys remained in Washington D.C., completing paperwork for a new program called Tandem Couples. This program would allow couples to be assigned together. It was a program long sought after by couples who previously had to be assigned separately. They were among the first couples to enjoy this new program. It allowed them to be assigned together in their all of their next assignments—Caracas, Venezuela, Lagos, Nigeria and Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

In Chile, Gladys and Jerry, along with many other Embassy staff members, spent three days hunkered down in the Embassy while fighting took place at the Presidential Place one block away. A military coup was underway to oust Marxist President Salvatore Allende. It was much too dangerous to leave the Embassy as dead bodies were everywhere. The military was shooting anyone not wearing a uniform. Several “stray” bullets took out Embassy windows as the staff took cover under desks or wherever. A few days later, fighting around the palace subsided and they could leave the Embassy, but fighting continued around the city and a curfew was enforced from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The bodies of those not observing the curfew were shot, and their bodies left as a warning to others. After those three days in the Embassy, Gladys delivered Christopher, their second son, at a hospital across town from where Jerry had undergone an emergency appendectomy the day before. The Lujans were not able to enjoy a honeymoon after they were married because of their immediate transfer to Chile. Not long after arriving in Chile, they took a delayed honeymoon at a beautiful resort situated at the base of a then un-active volcano Antumalo. They fished for trout as they floated down a river at the base of the volcano and slid down the volcano’s snowy slope. An ideal honeymoon!

While she was assigned to the Embassy in Haiti, Gladys collected Haitian paintings and donated several to her alma mater, Bryant College. So many, that one part of a new library wing was dedicated to the Gladys Kinoian Lujan Haitian Art Collection. Some were given to relatives and friends, but many remain in her home in SaddleBrooke, along with artwork from other countries where she was assigned. Gladys was bi-lingual in English and Armenian. Learning new languages was not difficult for her. She picked up French, Greece, Spanish, even some Creole, in places where she had been assigned, and was studying Russian at the Foreign Service Institute for her next assignment in Moscow, when she decided to retire with her husband.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

In the Dominican Republic she was stabbed during a home invasion. She escaped serious injury in Algiers when a bomb blew out all of the windows of her apartment (fortunately she was not home at the time). She did not flinch when her Consular duties took her to visit incarcerated Americans in the jails in Venezuela, Haiti or Nigeria. As a Consular officer, she was often required to report the deaths of American citizens abroad. Not only report their deaths but also inventory their effects and work with local authorities as to the cause of death. She was Officer-in-Charge of the non-immigrant visa section in Lagos, Nigeria, a place that was notorious for attempted visa fraud. She flew, in a very small helicopter, to provide consular assistance America oilmen on their oil derricks offshore Nigeria. She was one of the first official Americans to visit Saigon after the war, where she spent time at the airport processing Vietnamese who assisted America during the war. There was certainly more to her than met the eye and who said American Diplomats are a “Tea and Crumpet” crowd? Certainly not in Gladys’ diplomatic world!

Gladys absolutely loved the Foreign Service. She loved her work but particularly loved actually living in different countries where she could learn about their cultures, meet musicians, artists, tradesmen, craftsmen and, of course, their families. She had curiosity about everything. She went to Voodoo ceremonies in Haiti, learned to dance the Chilean Cueca, and Zoro in Greece, which is much like Armenian dancing; attended “rodeos” in Chile which are much, much more different from American rodeos; became acquainted with Nigerian princes and visited them in their palaces; she enjoyed the foods of the seven countries she lived in for more than twenty years: Jollof rice in Nigeria (hotter than you-know-what); Griot in Haiti; Angulas a la bibiana (baby eels in spicy hot oil) in Chile; Arepas in Venezuela; Sancocho in the Dominican Republic. To name just a few dishes she loved.

After retiring, she and Jerry moved to SaddleBrooke. She was one of the founders of a group called Demo Dames, which eventually became the SaddleBrooke Democratic Club. She also played tennis until her knees and shoulders prevented it—and also played the piano until her fingers gave out. She loved playing Bridge and played it as often as possible. She also liked Texas Hold’em. A Celebration of Life, put together by her closest friends, with her “Bridge Buddies” and her Teaxs Hold’em fellow-players was held at the residence of Bob and Rose Ramig. Being a New Englander, she supported the Patriots and the Red Sox. She was also a Redskins fan, until they changed their name. She was also a Cardinals supporter.

Glady’s mother, Alice and stepfather, Ohan, predeceased her as did her older sisters, Betty and Grace and her younger brother, Steve. Gladys is survived by her husband, Jerry, sons, Michael, and Christopher, stepdaughter, Lisa, two grandsons and one granddaughter. Internment was a family-only ceremony at the Military Veterans’ Cemetery in Marana.

Gladys did well in the Foreign Service, going from being a secretary to different Ambassadors, all the way up to Consul and then the diplomatic rank of Second Secretary. Not bad for a teacher from Pawtucket! Gladys is on her last assignment. May God bless her and let her rest in peace.