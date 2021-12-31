Golf Clubs For Sale Dec 31, 2021 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOLF CLUBS: Set of 11 Lady Cobra Clubs, plus a Callaway Big Bertha Driver, Lynx Putter, Headcovers, and a Burton Golf Bag, Asking $250. Call Lois at (520) 825-1904. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save