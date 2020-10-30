Harold L. Norton was born in Garden City, Kansas on October 4, 1935. His father was a US Government employee, thus they moved frequently, and he attended multiple schools in the United States and Europe.
He attended École International School in Geneva, Switzerland, the International School of the Netherlands and his senior year of high school was in Paris, France where he attended the American Community School, now the American School of Paris.
Upon graduation, he attended Kansas State University, then, transferred to the University of Maryland to participate in the International Agriculture Economics program. After graduation, he joined the Foreign Agriculture Service for the US Department of the Agriculture. He remained there for 31 years. During this time, he served in The Hague, Netherlands, Nairobi, Kenya and Warsaw, Poland. He worked and traveled, to most African countries, most Middle East countries, and to a large portion of Asian countries as part of his work responsibilities.
He had many interesting adventures, and also visited many interesting sites around the world.
In 1988, he received a call from the Secretary General of the United Nations to join the UN. He was assigned to Sudan, in Northern Africa, as Country Director but had to evacuate to Nairobi, Kenya. He was asked to stay there to take over the Country and Regional responsibilities.
Upon retirement in 1998, he moved back to the US to set up home in Tucson, Arizona.
He became involved in antique and classic cars, winning Grand National Awards and becoming president of three different car clubs. He enjoyed the opera, traveling and the Dutch Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Harold Norton and Cora Norton Mostek.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathryn Knapp Norton: children, Elizabeth M. Norton of Annandale, VA, Kathryn N. Paulk (Tom) of Annandale, VA, and Lawrence H. Norton of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Casey L. Norton and Adrianna N. Lindsey (Kevin), and one great grandchild, Kora Lindsey; three brothers: Bruce Norton (Marie) of College Station, TX, David Norton (Connie) of The Woodlands, TX, and Colburn Norton (Susan) of Plano, TX; plus a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.