Janice Ilene Carter, who preferred to be called Ilene (or "Babe" by her husband, Jack) departed her loving family February 11, 2022. Ilene was born in Salina, Kansas, October 22, 1937, to Thorald and Mary Amos. Ilene grew up in Salina, attended Salina High School (class of 1955) and attended Marymount College. She then went on to work at the First National Bank for many years. She married Larry Krug in 1956 and had two daughters, Debbie in 1957, and Kim in 1960.

The family moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1966 and Ilene became an elementary school secretary and mother to her daughters. Ilene and Larry separated 1972 and Ilene went on to raise her daughters as a single mom. Ilene met Jack Carter (John) in early 1978. Finding the love of her life, Jack and Ilene were married in November 1978. Jack Carter was the widowed father of two sons, John and Steve. The blended family became the joy of their lives.

After being "Snowbirds" in Arizona for many winters, Jack and Ilene decided to make the move to SaddleBrooke, Arizona in 1994. They enjoyed the life of retirement where they had the opportunity to pursue their many interests which included socializing, golfing, and taking life easy. Ilene was an active member of Sputters Golf Group for over 20-years. Ilene also had a love for sewing and making beautiful quilts as well as collecting Robert Raikes (a local artist) Dolls and Bears and every year a Starbucks Christmas Bear.

Jack and Ilene thoroughly enjoyed hosting the Loch Mess Potluck and Barbeque at SaddleBrooke every year for many years. They loved to host parties for their many friends. Ilene is survived by her loving husband of 43-years, Jack. Also, a sister, Jeanine Richenberg of Creswell, Oregon, daughters Debbie Mansfield (David) and Kim Hernandez (Tony) and her stepson Steve Carter (Bonnie) Her stepson, John (Nancy) preceded her in death.

Ilene is also survived by a host of loving grandchildren, including Chad Southworth (Maria), Alex Hernandez (Mary Dawn), Ariana Garcia (Chavo), Kristina Hernandez, Cameron Carter, Owen Mansfield, Matt Carter, Brock Carter, Nick Carter, Jake Carter, and Luke Carter. Most recently, she was blessed with a darling great-granddaughter, Carmen Garcia, who lovingly referred to her as "GiGi". The family is planning a celebration of Ilene's life later this summer in the Northwest where most of the family lives and would be able to attend.