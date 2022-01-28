We celebrate the life of Virginia Louise Sample (July 2, 1938 - Jan. 3, 2022), who passed away peacefully after a short battle with unexpected complications. She is survived by her husband of 60-years, Robert Sample Sr., sister, Kathryn, children, Robert Jr, Gigi and Warren, daughter-in law, Annina, grandkids, Tarynn, Sebastian and Inessa and nieces and nephews who miss her deeply.
Born to Virginia Louise (Young) and Junius Warren Crawley in Rocky Mount North Carolina, Louise grew up with love and community all around on their family farm. The middle sister of three the family and extended family played a significant impact on the lifelong qualities she exhibited frequently of kindness, working hard, and always an open door and a welcome seat at the table for anyone in need.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina Women’s College, in Greensboro studying History and English Literature. Post university, Louise bravely ventured further into the world, taking a teaching role in San Diego California and the beginning of a 35-year teaching career. In this role, she was dedicated and proud in seeing the accomplishments of her many students as they were inspired and motivated by learning. Both a professional and an innovator in education, who spent countless hours in research and study to find the best environments for kids to learn and helping to best shape their future directions. This interest led her to a master’s degree in education, as well as further degrees in psychology and therapy.
She also founded several learning initiatives programs, ran workshops for other teachers, ultimately publishing a course curriculum called “The Heroic Journey” for better middle school learning and participated to several industry forums like 9Gates. All the while raising three children of her own in the Northern California Bay area, building a home and remaining active in her community, with neighbors and the many friends she made across her life living in Cupertino.
After retiring from teaching, she began a new chapter for her golden years in the warm and friendly community of SaddleBrooke, Arizona. Here, she flourished by making new dear friends in the community she came to love and live in for nearly 27-years. Frequently hosting parties, getting involved to community and local charity initiatives and always exhibiting her big heart, a ready ear to listen and kind words to soothe when needed. It’s these qualities which has touched so many other lives and now leaves a deep path of mourning in its wake for many. A s a consummate traveler, her zest for life also enjoyed exploring other cultures and countries and planning adventures with her family in the USA and in Finland.
Though we greatly mourn your passing, you are alive in all that is around us, all that reminds us, and all that we are because of you. We thank you Louise/Mom/Grammy for all you have given us and all you leave us in this life. You were the gift in our lives, and we will do our best to carry your mantle forward until we all do meet again. Plans for services and a celebration of life, will be provided closer to the date.