A year ago, the SaddleBrooke Swim Club and other community friends were shocked to learn of the passing of Stephen Proffitt. Stephen was an M.D. who gravitated to the warm climate of the Arizona desert with his wife Rebecca upon retirement. He became an integral part of the community and was extremely active in the Swim Club where he served as President, competed in master’s competitions earning many medals and making lifelong friends. He and Rebecca were benefactors of the Swim Club.
Even after having a stroke, Stephen continued to train and compete arriving at the pool with his walker nicknamed “Lloyd.” He needed assistance to get up on the starting blocks, but once he dove in, he still could swim quite well and continued to compete. He inspired everyone with his dedication, persistence, quick wit, sense of humor and positive attitude. When his health declined after a series of strokes, he and Rebecca moved back to California to be closer to family. He passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by family.
Stephen is survived by his wife Rebecca, his daughter Rachel (Chris) and her children (Greyson and Ella) and daughter Sarah (John) and her children (John and Jacob) and his son David (Jill) and his children, Michael and Jennifer. Stephen is missed by many and remains in our hearts.
Stephen’s Bookends (2016)
By Dr. Stephen D. Proffitt
With unsteady and shuffling gait––stumbling now & again
The easy, confident strides of pasts once led now replaced –
The Sea legs are gone, which
Nimbly bore him on cinder track/foredeck, green fields…
Through Medical journeys and mists at mizzen mast,
Straining forward into the sunset, sea-foam, and crackling breeze…
A kaleidoscope of snapshots blur these conscious days
The journeys––in sum, now seem altogether worthwhile:
Sierra snow, Pacific surf, Caribbean sunsets,
Ever reminded of the shoes of the Fisherman,
Pausing to help the least, the last, and the lost…
Mixed sounds abound: the melody and laughter of children,
Blessed with a wondrous wife and family
Now each ventures forward toward unknown parts –
Tired eyes gratefully record life’s majestic horizons
The gathering mists, and the deep shade of forest lands approach…
The traveler stoops again to tie the laces of another’s sandals…
~The bookends of life~