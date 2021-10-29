When Pastor Wayne Viereck passed away in late March, SaddleBrooke lost one of it’s greatest treasures. A member of our community since 2002, Wayne and his wife Pat moved here from Wisconsin after Wayne retired from a forty year career of active ministry.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wayne was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. He met the then Patricia Knaack when they were both students at the Milwaukee Lutheran High School. They married in 1956. Wayne was ordained in 1961, and together, he and Pat embarked upon what became a 60-year career of full-time and post-retirement ministry. Wayne served churches in Woodstock, Lockport, Skokie, and Rockford, Illinois and spent his final twelve years before moving to SaddleBrooke as Senior Pastor of Fox Point Church in suburban Milwaukee.
When Wayne and Pat came to SaddleBrooke, they did so at the invitation of the Community Church who had called Wayne to become their Pastor. While serving there, attendance grew from about fifty to somewhere in the neighborhood of four hundred. He left the Community Church in 2007 to become the Associate Pastor of Resurrection Church in Oro Valley. Then, in 2014, he was one of the Founding Pastors of Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke where he held the position of Lead Pastor until he stepped aside about a month before his death.
A humble man by nature, one would be hard pressed to know that Wayne was highly accomplished academically. His years of study at the Lutheran School of Theology found him earning both Masters of Divinity and Masters of Psychology degrees. He concluded his formal studies with a Doctor of Divinity degree, this one awarded Cum Laude or With Distinction.
Wherever Wayne served he conducted a successful ministry. He built strong, friendly, and welcoming congregations and delivered profound and well thought out sermons which were both inspiring and challenging. Not for the mentally idle, Wayne’s Bible-based sermons demonstrated his intellectual prowess and deep understanding of Scripture. These qualities were readily apparent in Wayne’s highly acclaimed book, “Then is Now,” which was published in 2017.
Throughout his ministry, Wayne was involved in his local community and concerned with helping the less fortunate. As a Board member of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, he spearheaded the development of the Luther Center in Rockford, a large subsidized housing project for the elderly. Always a visionary, he organized a Reformation service there with over 8,000 persons from twenty-three churches attending. He also persuaded the local repertory theatre company to produce the very moving play, “Luther,” for the entire community. Then, and never one to shy away from a challenge, in suburban Milwaukee he led the Fox Point Church to form a partnership with an inner-city congregation for joint worship and social gatherings.
Wayne leaves behind a strong legacy of impacting positively on those who knew him and those who were fortunate enough to attend the services he conducted. He is survived by his wife, Pat, as well as three daughters, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 3 at Resurrection Church in Oro Valley.