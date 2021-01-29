Albert Taylor (A.T.) Barr, Graphics Specialist and Knife Maker, died suddenly of Non Hodgkin's High Grade B Cell Lymphoma on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Casa de la Luz at the Hacienda Hospice in Tucson at age 75. A.T. was the loving husband and father of three children.
The first thing most people asked A.T. is, “What does A.T. stand for?” While he loved to tell jokes about different things the A and T could stand for, the true answer wasn’t just Albert Taylor, it was “Always There.” While in high school, A.T. was “Always There” as he cared for his grandmother, his invalid mother, and raised his younger sister. In the 1970s, when men never got custody of children, A.T. was “Always There,” as he gained sole custody of his two little girls. When new knife makers wanted to learn how to make a knife, A.T. was “Always There” to guide them. A.T. hated long hair, but A.T. grew long hair again and again to donate to children with hair loss. In more recent years when a friend was ill, A.T. was “Always There” as he cooked meals for the family for nearly a year. Legally, A.T. stood for Albert Taylor, but in reality, A.T. stood for “Always There.”
A.T. was born in Dallas on October 6, 1945. He attended Mesquite High School and marched in the Rose Bowl Parade as the “X” in Texas playing the baritone horn. On a school field trip to the Dallas Morning News, A.T. fell in love with the printing presses, and he was hooked. He also attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, and other printing technical programs.
A.T. began his career in printing at the Dr. Pepper Company in Dallas. At Gulf States paper, he designed and developed the pre-press operations at several plants. In his last position at Gulf States, he worked with the two largest accounts, m&m Mars and Nestle Corporation.
A.T. was as passionate about his interests. He took up archery and was the Texas State Archery Champion three years in a row. He also fell in love with making knives and won many awards and accolades. Retiring to Arizona, A.T. worked passionately with the Rotary Club where he served as Webmaster, Bulletin Editor, and Audio-Visual Guru. A.T. loved the Rotary philanthropy projects.
A.T. is survived by his wife, Barbara of SaddleBrooke, daughters Shelly Fernandez of San Antonio, Wendy Bible (Ray) of Indianapolis, and Jaden Walker (Steven) of Grass Valley, CA, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest you consider The Saddlebrooke Rotary Club Foundation, Inc. a 501c3 charity.
The Saddlebrooke Rotary Club Foundation, Inc.
Mail to:
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke
P.O. Box 8388
Tucson, AZ 85738-8388
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held when large groups can gather again.