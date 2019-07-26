We have lost a dear friend. Vern Boothby (79) a resident of Ponte Vedra, FL died June 21, 2019 in Hospice Care at Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville. Vern battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease in his final years.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Garnette and Carl Boothby Sr. Vern grew up in Morrow, Ohio and attended Little Miami High School. He was a three-sport athlete in Basketball, Baseball and Track where he still holds the “Old Pole” pole vault record. Vern turned down a Minor League Baseball contract with the Cincinnati Reds to serve his nation as a Gunner’s Mate in the Navy where he served six year.
He served his entire professional career in various sales positions and retired from Cincinnati Milacron after working for over 51 years.
Surviving Vern are his wife of 57 years, Joan, son and daughter–in-law
Carl Vernon III and Dr. Robin Boothby of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, son Tim Boothby of Fort Collins, CO, Daughter and son-in-law Cyndi and Chris Leland of Ponte Vedra FL, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Vern was active as player and coach in the SaddleBrooke Softball Association. He was an avid golfer and regular at the Desert View Gym.
Joan and Vern were Unit 24 residents.
A memorial service was held on July 14th in Ponte Verdra, FL.
Memorials are requested to ALS Association or to First Tee of North Florida.