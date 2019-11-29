Cheryl Strong (70) passed away on Saturday, September 28 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Swenwold, beloved dog Mitzi and hundreds of devoted friends throughout the US. Also surviving Cheryl are her sister, Diane Miller, nephew, Kris Miller, and niece, Kallie Forsberg, who live in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Cheryl graduated from the Radiological Technologist School of
St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. She went on to specialize in Radiation Therapy at Swedish Hospital Tumor Institute in Seattle. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in Portland. Cheryl worked at Salem Hospital for 28 years becoming Director of the hospital’s cancer program before she retired.
Cheryl was a bright, multi-talented lady with countless interests. She was an avid reader, enthusiastic line dancer, canasta player, water aerobics participant and jewelry maker. She loved walking, especially with Mitzi. They visited a local nursing home bringing comfort to memory patients.
Caring for others is a theme that runs throughout Cheryl’s life. Cheryl was a caring friend to all. She had an intuitive ability of recognizing people’s needs and responded accordingly. She was a recruiter for SaddleBrooke activities and promoted involvement in social events. Cheryl loved life and spread her love to everyone around her.
Friends gathered at the SaddleBrooke Activity Center on Saturday, October 19 to celebrate her life and share stories of the many ways she was a positive influence in all of our lives.