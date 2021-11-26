Elaine Lois Stamm, born December 20, 1929, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 14, 2021. She is survived by her daughters Shelley Sheehan (Jim), Kim Carlson, Julianne Standish (Jeff) and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Don, her husband of 64-years, her son, Don and her grandson, Evan Carlson.
Elaine was born in Eckman, North Dakota and moved to Portland when she was five-years old. She attended Jefferson High School and was a 1947 Rose Festival Princess. She attended Oregon State College, where she pledged Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was the lead in the college production, “Claudia”. The next year, she transferred to Lewis and Clark College where she met Don Stamm and they married two years later in 1951.
Elaine enjoyed playing golf, writing numerous articles, being active in church and serving her community. In 1960, she became Mrs. Oregon. Elaine taught charm school in Oregon and Arizona.
In 1996, Elaine and Don moved to SaddleBrooke, Arizona, where they golfed and Elaine became involved in activities and charities, such as the Red Hatters, Assistance League and Kid’s Closet. In 1997, she won the title of Ms. Senior Arizona. Elaine enjoyed playing scrabble and watching sunsets.
After Don’s death in 2015, Elaine met and later became engaged to Fred Klein. They often stated how lucky they were to have found each other.
Elaine wanted to be remembered as someone kind to everyone. We know she achieved that goal! We will miss her but are blessed by having had her in our lives.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 20 at the All Seasons Oro Valley from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.