Frank Gene Buck, 75 of Saddlebrooke AZ, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Frank was born on October 31, 1946 to Maurina Parisi in Fresno, California. He worked for General Telephone and worked his up the ladder to become a corporate lawyer. Frank retired from GTE at age of 52. Being quite the entrepreneur – he not only owned a gold mine in Nevada, and opened a personal legal business, but also was a contractor in the medical field where we met.

In 2005, Frank and I met in Virginia at a training class for electronic medical records. We eventually were on the same project where I was his boss and often, he would tell friends “she still is my boss”. On this government project, we spent three months in Alaska, three Months in Okinawa, Quam and Hawaii. Once the contract ended, we moved in together. When it was finally time for me to retire, we moved to this beautiful community of SaddleBrooke.

During our 17 wonderful years together, we traveled the world (Aruba, Barcelona, Belize, Cancun, China, Thailand, Cozumel, Okinawa, Panama, Peru, Costa Rica, Italy, Germany). Frank’s passion for photography transferred into turning his photographs into digital art.

Frank was predeceased by mother, Maurian Parisi, sister, Laura Buck and Son, Christopher Buck. He is survived by another son and granddaughter.

He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. He is at peace now, joining his mom, sister, son, aunts and uncles.

Celebration of life was held at Vista United Methodist church on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m. A Reception followed, hosted by Dan and Gail Bergquist, at 65534 E Rose Ridge Dr was helf from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family's requests donations be made to Together We Serve. Visit togetherweserved.com/.

He was so proud of his country, but the current state of our administration was so frustrating to Frank. So, instead of living through another election, he chose, to pass into the eternal love of God on Sunday, May 8.

I'm Free

Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free

I'm following the path God has laid you see.

I took his hand when I heard him call

I turned my back and left it all

I could not stay another day

to laugh, to love, to work or play

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Tasks left undone must day that way

I found that peace at the close of the day

If my parting has left a void

Then fill it with remembered joys

A friendship share, a laugh, a kiss

Oh yes, these things I too will miss.

Be not a burned with the times of sorrow

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I severed much

Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch

Perhaps my time seemed all to brief

Don't lengthen it now with undue grief

Lift you your hearts and peace to thee

God wanted me now, he set me free.

(Unknown)