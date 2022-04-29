On Saturday, March 19, at the Road Runner Grill in SaddleBrooke, a Memorial Service was held for Glen Peterson. Glen passed away on October 23, 2021 in SaddleBrooke where he had lived for 27-years. He loved it here and enjoyed golfing, hiking, spending time with friends, but especially swimming.

Glen’s son Bruce (Tulsa, OK) recalled how his parents had enrolled him in swimming at the age of seven, which then led him to swimming for the Palatine Park District in summer and Buehler YMCA in winter in Illinois. At an early age, Bruce was successful in swimming and competed in state and regional meets. His Dad was so supportive and became a stroke judge/starter for the park district and YMCA for a number of years and also served as judge, starter and director at the Illinois High School Association meets. Bruce said, “It was FUN to be on the blocks with my dad as a starter)!” In 1988, Glen, himself, began swimming in Illinois.

Swimming continued to be a passion of Glen’s life. He was instrumental in getting the SaddleBrooke Swim Club going and was its first President. The “Swim Club” was quite small at the time. Glen encouraged other swimmers to join the Club. The only lap pool was at HOA#1 with its four narrow lanes, so workouts were single file. What a thrill it was when the DesertView Pool was built, and we had a coach (Doug Springer) who volunteered to coach us. With a President, a new pool and a coach, membership continued to grow, and many members competed, and others joined for the camaraderie of swimming together and improving. Glen was a top swimmer and a two-time All-American.

Many people attended the celebration of Glen’s life that his devoted son Bruce had organized here. Bruce spoke of what a loving, caring and special father Glen was to him and his brother Kent (Mesa, AZ). Bruce recalled fun memories with his dad of being around/in the water (pools, lakes, fishing). Friends related what a special, thoughtful, helpful and fun person Glen was. Neighbors told of how he was part of the “Friday Club” who would regularly go out to dinner on Fridays. Doug Springer spoke of Glen’s dedication to the Swim Club, willingness to help the Club and of his swimming accomplishments. Swim Club members recalled Glen’s encouragement, enthusiasm, support and participation in Club activities and Swim Meets. He was well-liked and highly regarded.

Glen was preceded in death by his wife Jean in 2002 and his companion Claire Stalnaker in 2016. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, spent his childhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in Business. For many years, he worked for Xerox (Minneapolis, Rochester, NY and Chicago areas). In Palatine, Illinois, he actively volunteered in youth athletics and organizations. He spent the last years of his career in the computer and networking industry. He and Jean retired in SaddleBrooke in 1994. He made a huge difference here and is missed. Well-done, Glen. Swim on!