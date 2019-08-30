It is with sadness that we share the passing of Harry W. Lerner on July 29, 2019. Harry grew up on the streets of Brooklyn, NY. His graduation from high school was met with a looming war in Korea. Harry enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and he became an Aviation Electronics Navigator First Class. His work took him to Alaska and Central America, completing many rescue missions. One of the projects that he was assigned was plotting the first trip of the U.S.S. Nautilus, the United States first nuclear submarine,He was later discharged an in later years elected to join the active reserves. Harry's military experience helped him secure a Navigator position with American Airlines. He spent 10 years with American both in flight and management. Harry then went on to a career in the plastic packaging industry.
Harry is survived by his wife Kay Koontz, and his children Robin (Mike Claus) Lerner and Doug (Colleen) Lerner. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Kaly Claus, Emma Lerner and James Lerner.
