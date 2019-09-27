Jay Allen Woelfert passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after a six-and-a-half-year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. He was born in Seattle, Washington, attended Ballard High School, graduated in 1963. He served in the Army and after that had a lengthy career as a semi-driver for a Seattle Budweiser Distributor. He was a member of Teamsters Local #174 for 31 years.
Jay retired in 2000 and moved to Cornville, AZ in 2001. He married Linda Kennedy on Saturday, February 2, 2002 at 2 p.m. in Verde Sante Fe, just south of Sedona. In 2004 they moved to Saddlebrooke and lived there until 2018. Jay and Linda moved to Lacey, Washington in late 2018 to be near family.
Avid softball player for 50+ years, Jay was a member of the Saddlebrooke Softball Association. Jay also loved golf, the Catalinas, wildlife and plant life. He was also a member of an Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Team for 20 years.
Jay leaves behind his wife, Linda; brother, David Woelfert; Daughters, Jennifer Davis and Kristen Martin; 8 grandchildren and his beloved cat Georjet.
In memory of Jay he asked that you please consider adopting a cat and loving it forever or contributing a donation in his name to the NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Rd, Stanwood, WA 98292.