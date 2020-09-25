Longtime resident of SaddleBrooke, John Bezy, 75, died on Saturday, September 5 2020. Many residents of this community have fond memories of traveling with John throughout Mexico, Guatemala, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and the Navajo, Hopi and Zuni Nations. His vast knowledge of these regions— their inhabitants, their art, and their history— made these trips pleasurable learning experiences. As a geologist, John explained the formation of the desert Southwest mountains and surrounding regions in a way easily understood by his fellow travelers. He wrote several books which invite further understanding. Over the past 30 years, John's passion for the beautiful pottery of Mata Ortiz encouraged him to promote it throughout the country. Many SaddleBrooke residents learned of this artform through John and now share his passion. He was well-known and trusted by the artists and the galleries displaying this pottery. John's friends will miss not only his intellectual prowess and constant quest to learn, but also his wonderful and wry sense of humor, his loyalty and willingness to help when asked and his on-going love of travel. His passing leaves a void among his friends that cannot be filled.