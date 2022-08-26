The SaddleBrooke Community recently lost an outstanding and distinguished resident. All know Jack as the hard-working volunteer who so beautifully decorated the HOA-1 Clubhouse for the Holiday season. Jack’s dedication and consideration for his community go back long before he moved to SaddleBrooke. As a young man, Jack decided he wanted to serve his community either as a police office or fire fighter, as it turns out, he did both. He started the Eden Prairie, MN police department on January 1, 1973, with five other officers, and served as its chief until 1985.

He also became the Public Safety Director of the existing Eden Prairie Fire Department. During this time, Jack dedicated his time to helping people. On duty and off duty, his passion was helping kids. He liked everybody and was selfless in what he did. He was a hero to several people and always said, “I was just doing my job”.

We mourn our loss of Jack and will love and miss him forever. The Hacking family wants to say thank you to our dedicated SB friends and others for the loving care and support that you gave Jack and me this year. We also thank you for all your cards and phone calls after Jacks passing. - Janice, Sandy, Steve, Mike, Kris, Ana, Mackenzie and Pixie

Donations in Jack’s memory can be made to MDA (address below) or to your favorite charity.

Muscular Dystrophy Association

PO Box 7410354

Chicago, Illinois 60674-0354

800-572-1717

www.mda.org