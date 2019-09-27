James Bathgate (Jim) died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 following a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was born on September 11, 1941 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Nancy Violet Hammarstrom Bathgate and James Bathgate.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Arlene; brother, Ronald (Nancy Oliker); sister, Nancy Mullany (Richard); three newphews and one niece; stepsister, Holly Smith; two step-nieces and two step-nephews.
After a distinguished career as a supervisory computer specialist with the United States Secret Service in Washington, D.C., Jim retired with Arlene in 2001. He persued many hobbies, including world traveling, gourmet coking and fine woodworking.
He was a gentleman’s gentleman, a quiet man, who had a wonderful sense of humor.
His family wishes to thank the staffs of the Interstitial Lung Disease Clinic at Banner University Medical Center and of Copper Health Oro Valley for their devoted care of Jim.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. A tribute page for Jim is on the website, pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
A celebration of Jim’s life will take place on Friday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m. in the Ballroom area of theMountainView Country Club.