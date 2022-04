Jim hit his final drive straight down the fairway on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To meet him was to love him. To compete against him, not so much (at that moment). For sure you would have laughed, and laughed, and laughed . A kind and compassionate man that was always ready to hit the course, go fishing or play some cards with friends and family. Lots of love Jim, until we meet again!

