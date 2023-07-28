Jim passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was born February 17, 1943 and grew up in Bloomington, Illinois. Upon graduation from Bloomington High School, Jim moved to Denver, Colorado. After finishing college, Jim married Jan and they moved to Michigan. They purchased and operated a hardware store in Bellville, Michigan. After selling the business, he took additional training and passed all requirements to become a financial planner. Jim joined Merrill Lynch and worked as a financial planner for a total of 35-years, first, in Ohio and then Tucson, Arizona. Jim enjoyed working with his clients and he took great pride helping them make wise financial decisions.

After retiring, Jim and Jan were able to enjoy many travel vacations within the United States, as well as traveling abroad. Jim had more time to get more involved in his community, working with many Tucson agencies as well as helping his neighbors in Unit 16. He loved playing Pickleball and was always just happy to play the game. To Jim, the game was not about winning, but about enjoying the sport as well as the people. Another interest he developed was working on the lathe creating various objects out of mesquite wood. Jim loved the challenge of crafting unique pieces.

Jim is survived by his wife Jan. They were married for 55-years. Jim is also survived by his sister, Jane Knecht of Fishers, lndiana and his nephew Mark Springer of Andale, Kansas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 24, at 11 a.m. in the Vermilion Room of the HOA-1 Clubhouse.

ln lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.