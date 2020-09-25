Janice Waller passed away Saturday, August 29th at her home in Saddlebrooke with her husband Marlin (and three dogs) at her side. Janice had battled Ovarian Cancer for nearly five years.
Janice is survived by her husband Marlin and her cousin Marc Derden who lives in the Los Angeles area. She was born in Santa Monica, California and grew up in El Segundo, just south of LAX Airport. She attended community college for two years and then went to work for Western Airlines as a Flight Attendant for 13 years, headquartered in Minneapolis and San Francisco. After Western was purchased by Delta Airlines and closed the Minneapolis base, Janice went to work for Honeywell Corporation as a Flight Attendant/Scheduler and traveled nearly everywhere in the world. When Marlin accepted a job in Washington, D.C. Janice resigned from Honeywell.
When Marlin retired, they moved to Durango, Colorado. Then years later, they bought a house in Oro Valley, AZ and eventually moved to SaddleBrooke in 2013. In SaddleBrooke, Janice found her true love in pottery and made many life-long friends. She loved teaching classes and showing off her work and participating in the Craft Fairs each year. Janice also loved throwing big parties and getting together with friends.
She will be sorely missed by her husband, the dogs, and her friends. A Celebration of Life “Party” will be held when it is permissible in this COVID-19 environment.