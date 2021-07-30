Jennifer Stovall passed on Monday, March 29, 2021 of natural causes at her SaddleBrooke home. She was just 78-years young. She lived her early years in Catford, England. Jennifer was the devoted wife of Ron Stovall. They were newlyweds and the love of each other’s lives! She will always be remembered for her quick wit and joyful demeanor. She loved cooking for company and having parties. A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, May 19 for her neighbors and friends. A balloon was released as we said goodbye. A paver in her memory has been placed outdoors near the fireplace at the Activity Center in HOA-1.