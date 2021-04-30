John was born in 1937; the middle child of three. He grew up in El Paso, TX within a community of limited opportunities. He paid his way through college at the University of Texas, El Paso, working as the football team manager and joining ROTC. He then served in the Army through the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War and later retired as a lieutenant colonel. His assignments included Germany, Turkey, and two tours in Vietnam. He never discussed his job but preferred telling happy stories such as driving USO starlet, Anne Margret to meet the troops in Germany and the time he met his wife, Edith, while on leave skiing in Vermont— she looked lonely waiting for her date to arrive, so, he struck up a conversation. Before long, he had her laughing and Edith knew John was the most charming and entertaining man she’d ever met. They married in 1970.
He and Edith eventually settled in (Lake Mohawk) Sparta, NJ to raise two children while he worked in the Budget Office at Picatinny Arsenal. He loved cars, sailing, photography and mechanically tinkering on machines. He volunteer-coached soccer and swimming and of course, the kids adored him. His pride and joy were always his children (and later, grandchildren).
Retirement and the draw of warm weather brought him to SaddleBrooke in 2001. John exuded a sense of child-like wonder and curiosity which new cultures and travel satisfied. He and Edith toured dozens of countries and states with family and friends. Some of his top favorites were touring through Africa, China, Turkey, Alaska. His other interests within SaddleBrooke included Off-road Bunch Jeeping group, golfing, socializing at the Road Runner Grill and repairing clocks.
John never complained and believed in everyone’s ability to change their perspective or circumstances. He used his jovial sense of humor to put a smile on the face of anyone he spoke with and as a result made friends easily. In conversation, he’d drop pop-culture one-liners from Popeye, Chicken Man, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein but then wink and explain the joke if you missed it. His tastes were simple as he would be eager to declare his joy over “greasy spoon diners” Tex-Mex food, chili dogs, and Dairy Queen Blizzards. His musical favorites included story-telling country classics from Willie, Waylon, and Cash as well as show tunes from Gigi and The Man of La Mancha.
John always stayed positive even in December 2020 when symptoms of multiple myeloma cancer began affecting his mobility. In February, he underwent surgery to remove cancer growths along his spinal cord in hopes of walking again. Covid restrictions tested his resolve and other health issues cropped up preventing chemotherapy. He passed quietly at home after visits with friends and family and Edith by his side. He will definitely be missed by his friends and family: wife, Edith; son, Jonathan; (wife, Katya); daughter, Elizabeth (husband, Karl); four grandchildren, Emma (deceased), Martina, Ava, and Michael; sister, Tootie; brother, Bobby (deceased).