John was born on May 7, 1937, in Glenview, Illinois. He was the oldest of four boys born to Dorothy and Jack Thomas. He attended Lake Forest College on an academic scholarship and graduated from there in 1959. He later received his master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology. He had a long and illustrious career as a pharmaceutical operations manager, where he was on the team that developed Nutrisweet.
John met Sue Lone during their college years at Lake Forest and the two of them were married on September 17, 1960. John had his first job in Chicago where Sue also found her calling as a registered nurse. They had two boys, Jonathan and Jeffrey in 1963 and 1966, respectively. The four of them moved from Chicago to Caracas, Venezuela for John’s job in 1974. They had many adventures in South America during the time they lived there. They moved back to the States and settled in Chicago, Kansas City and Boston before John retired in 1995. John’s job allowed them to live and travel to some interesting and incredible places. After John’s retirement they settled in SaddleBrooke, Arizona where they met many lifelong friends, enjoyed golf, cards and socializing. John and Sue were married for 58-years before Sue’s death in 2018.
John passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in SaddleBrooke. He is survived by his son Jonathon (Cyndi) Thomas, his son Jeffrey (Peg) Thomas, and seven grandchildren.
John— known as Pops by his family was an avid golfer, intrepid traveler and wicked card player. He will be missed by many, but mostly by his loving family.
There will be a memorial mass at Santa Catalina Catholic Church on Saturday, February 5, at 10 a.m. with a reception at SaddleBrooke Country Club immediately following.