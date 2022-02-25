Jonathan A. Bailey, age 73, of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his home after a nearly four-year battle with ALS. Jon was born on April 1, 1948, in Union, New Jersey to Robert and Marie (Atkinson) Bailey.
Jon grew up in Michigan alongside his five siblings. He was a graduate of Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan where he studied business and he served in the United States Army from October 12, 1970, to June 18, 1972. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Riley, Kansas and was later sent to serve his country as Lieutenant commanding the 510 TH Signal Company in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam during the war.
Jon met Linda Presley in Dearborn, Michigan when they both ended up with jobs at the same department store. When Jon finished college at Wayne State University, they married in June 1970. In true JB style, he fooled her and proposed to her with a ring inside a Cracker Jack box at a fraternity Halloween party. They traveled the world and were married for nearly 52-years and raised two children. Jon was happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
Jon followed in his father’s footsteps and started working for 3M in 1970 as a salesman and then as a sales supervisor on the east coast. He accepted a marketing manager position at 3M’s global headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota which opened the doors to many other opportunities such as national strategic account manager, business development manager, and training development manager, spanning a 34-year career at 3M in the industrial tape division. After living overseas in Singapore and Belgium for eight-years, Jon and Linda moved back to Minnesota for a short time and then retired in Tucson, Arizona in 2012 after falling in love with the warm winters and the SaddleBrooke community.
Jon and Linda spent their retirement years playing pickleball and traveling around the country during hot Arizona summers in an RV making lifelong memories with friends. Jon was the President of the Pickleball Association for two-years and served on the board for an additional two years. He was instrumental with his board in getting the process started for eight new pickleball courts and last year his friends named a court after him in his honor. He was one of the organizers of Friday Night Lights and enjoyed hosting and being the MC of this weekly pickleball event. He was a pro at team building and could command a room. Jon was a devoted father and avid Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with family and playing cards with friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marie Bailey. Jon leaves behind his wife, Linda. His children, Todd Bailey (Elizabeth) and Erin Copp (Justin). His grandchildren Olivia Bailey and Everly Copp. His brothers, Robert Bailey (Karen) and Brian Bailey (June Durham). His sisters Christy Bailey, Lisa Kilrow (John) and Kim Bailey. Many nieces and nephews and countless relatives and friends.
Jon lived a wonderful life. The life that he and Linda created for themselves and for their children was filled with joy, adventure, love, and excitement. Jon enriched the lives of many people around the world. Whether you met him once or knew him a lifetime, he made a lasting impression. He was the life of the party with his sense of humor. He always made sure that everyone around him was having fun, despite life’s challenges. He left a lasting impression on our hearts, and he will be deeply missed.
Jon’s final resting place and memorial will be at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana on Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. MST. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jon to the ALS Association, Arizona Chapter at donate.als.org/give.