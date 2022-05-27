Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. in Ballroom East - MountainView Clubhouse.

Kurt Alwyn Brunell was born on February 23, 1938, in East Orange, New Jersey to Grace Winifred and Albert Luther Brunell and was the second of four brothers. He loved the cars, the milkshakes, and dancing to early rock ‘n’ roll. He and his friends enjoyed growing up in 1950s America. After attending local schools, Kurt followed his older brother, Keith, to Union College in Schenectady, New York. During those simpler years, he paid his way through school by holding court as a bartender at the campus Rathskeller and working dock jobs in NYC during summer months.

After college, Kurt took a job with IBM, where his lifelong capacity for quickly connecting with total strangers helped him excel in sales and marketing which eventually led to Branch Manager and Headquarter roles. Kurt went on to several management positions with other technology firms. He became president of Cerberus Pyrotronics, an international fire protection company specializing in protecting large-scale IT installations. He led a passionate and successful campaign to protect workers’ jobs and keep manufacturing in the community at a time when the home office was pushing to move their production out of the country.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Kurt had three children: Wendi Lu and Kurt Andrew Brunell from his first marriage, and Jeffrey Keenan Brunell from his second marriage to Bette Brunell. He had three granddaughters, Katelyn and Allyson Brunell and Sharsten Plenge. He loved his family and always worked hard to make family time special.

Kurt and Bette moved to SaddleBrooke in 2005 and made many special friends. Through the years, Kurt loved skiing, sailing, motorcycling… and, most of all, helping others. He participated in math tutoring both on the east coast and, for a short time, here in SaddleBrooke where he tutored at a San Manuel middle school. He reached out to people who were struggling with their own aging problems, especially his friend, Ingeborg Kolbe.

He was a smart, funny, adventurous, creative, and engaging man! He was a doer, a helper, and an encourager. He will be sorely missed!