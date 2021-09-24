Larry Wilhelm, a 30-year SaddleBrooke resident, passed away July 2021 in Phoenix. Larry was predeceased by his lovely wife, Marie. The photo above shows Larry and Marie on their first date after meeting at a community dance. After Marie's passing, Larry continued to live in their unit 9 home until he moved to Phoenix to be near family in 2019.
Before retirement, Larry was an electrical engineer for Tucson Gas and Electric and was proud of his work, especially the establishment of the transmission towers from Colorado to the southern Arizona border for TG&E. In retirement, Larry was a golfer, an artist, a hobbyist and enthusiastically attended morning aerobic classes. Marie was active as well, performing in one of SaddleBrooke's amazing dance groups. Marie was a talented dancer, loved tapping in those colorful shoes and wearing those stunning outfits. Marie thoroughly enjoyed her work as an executive secretary before her retirement. Together, Larry and Marie shared many activities including their famous Friday night steak dinners, expertly grilled by Larry, with assistance from Marie.
After Marie's passing, Larry enjoyed puzzles, music, television and his family. He loved breakfast at the Road Runner Grill. Larry was a popular guy! During breakfast he was often approached by friends who would greet him warmly. When Senior Village at SaddleBrooke was formed, Larry joined immediately. In fact, he was their first member! Through Senior Village, Larry made many new friends who will miss him profoundly. Larry and Marie are survived by their son and daughter Sue who remembered, "He was a wonderful dad".