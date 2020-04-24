In January, without a site visit, the Saddlebrooke One ALC approved the removal of a privacy wall, bordering a common area, to enhance the view of a resident on E.Whispering Tree. However, the ALC did not consider the decision’s impact on the residents living below on E. Squash Blossom. (Squash Blossom residents are 15 feet below and only 25 yards apart.)
The walls were originally constructed by the builder to oﬀer privacy to all residents living on either side of the common area. But this decision has destroyed the privacy, increased light and sound pollution and reduced the resale value of the Squash Blossom homes.
The HOA-1 Board should have overturned this decision when they had the opportunity since they have the overall responsibility of protecting all of us. By allowing the ALC to permit one resident to improve their view, they have failed in their responsibility to protect the many residents negatively aﬀected on Squash Blossom. If you agree, let all the Board members know they made a mistake.
And what if everyone on East Whispering Tree decides to remove their privacy walls? All 18 homes on East Squash Blossom would have the value and privacy of their homes greatly diminished/destroyed. We can not allow that to happen.