When I went to my regular physician a couple of weeks ago, he did not have on gloves or a mask! When I went to leave my appointment, my doctor wanted to shake my hands goodbye.
Next, I had an endoscopy at a local surgical center. The employees of the surgery center were espousing the fact that masks do not work, and that COVID-19 is an overblown mainstream media hoax. Because of this, I canceled the subsequent colonoscopy I was scheduled for at this surgery center.
Today, I went to my orthopedic doctor. He was not wearing gloves or a mask. When I asked him about this, he replied, "I get tested every week because I work with athletes and I'm negative. I can put on a mask if you want me to."
Then, he went on to pretty much say that every one of us has been exposed to the Coronavirus and most of us have fought it off. Offering that most people will not even get sick from it.
If this were a one-time occurrence, I could write it off. Am I wrong in thinking that when I go to a doctor, I should expect them to adhere to the highest Medical Precautions regarding the Coronavirus?! Are we not in the throes of one of the worst pandemics this country has ever experienced??!!