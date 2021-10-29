Ligaya Marina Carlson, 79 years old, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Ligaya is a Philippine name. It means Joy. A perfect name because she was always spreading Joy wherever she went. Everybody liked her as soon as they met her. Born and raised in the Philippines, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She then went to Chicago and worked there for six-years as a Medical Technician. Next, she moved to Sweden working in the same field and learned near perfect Swedish in only three weeks!!! She was very much appreciated by the patients. There, she met me, Bengt Carlson and we were married on October 9, 1971.
We were planning a 50-year jubilee, but fate had other plans. I was appointed as an Engineering Manager for a Swedish Company which was established is Stamford Ct. and Ligaya was the receptionist, who spoke both English and Swedish. For eight-years it lasted, but then the Swedish management wanted US employment only. That did not last long and after five-years the company folded.
Ligaya and I became self-employed. It was hard in the beginning, but I was contacted by a Swiss Company in Danbury Ct. I worked as a Consultant. It was a success and I made at least three patents for them, which were very successful. During all this time, I had the support from Ligaya.
Soon after, it was time to retire. We choose SaddleBrooke, Arizona. Ligaya fell in love with Mount Lemmon, and we have lived here ever since. She will be greatly missed and will be mourned by her loving husband, Bengt, her sister, Angelita in the Philippines, her nephew, Benjamin and his family in Illinois and the many friends that the couple have known through the years in the US and in Sweden.