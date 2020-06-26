Among family and friends, Linda Ryan was loved and appreciated for her warmth, generosity, intelligence, creativity, humor and zest for living. She departed this world much too soon on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 74.
Linda Carol Harubin was born on March 3, 1946, in Hamtramck, MI. She was the second of four daughters born to Frank and Frances Harubin. Her fondest childhood memories included seasonal activities on Belle Isle, family trips to Michigan state parks, reading at the Elizabeth Knapp Library on Conant and the Better Made Chip Factory across the street from the library where one could get a fresh bag of chips for 10 cents.
Linda graduated from Wayne State University and earned a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. She applied her education to support students in Michigan’s Rockford Independent School District as school psychologist. The work was rewarding, and Linda loved the students and families she served. She held that position for 25 years.
Linda met Jim Ryan, the love of her life, in 1965, through mutual friends, while in college. They married in 1968 and settled in Hamtramck to work and raise a family. They were blessed with two cherished sons—Cory and Laud. Nothing made Linda happier than her family. She instilled her love of nature, adventure and travel in both of her sons.
In 2004, Linda and Jim retired to Arizona (enough of those Michigan winters!). When they saw a double rainbow while traveling to their new home, they knew they had found the right place. Active members of the SaddleBrooke Community for 16 years, Linda particularly enjoyed the gardening, painting and quilting groups. She also organized various women’s and couples’ card groups.
Additionally, Linda volunteered for the community library, as well as helped host the annual Mountain View Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament. She also worked for the broader Tucson community as a volunteer for Kids’ Closet and the Tucson Museum. In her “spare” time, Linda enjoyed quilting, painting and being harassed for affection by the family dog, Harley.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Geraldine and her beloved son, Cory. She is survived by her husband, Jim, and her loving son and family—Laud, Blair and Arden (who, by Linda’s testimony, is the most perfect granddaughter EVER). She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene Wilson and Jackie Werner and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations to the SaddleBrooke libraries are welcome.