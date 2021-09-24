Madeleine (Turgeon) Fiorino was born into a French-Canadian family in Edmonton, Alberta on May 8, 1925. She passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the age of 96 in Tucson, Arizona. She was a multi-faceted and international woman who lived a musically and family-oriented life. She was deeply spiritual and put her faith in God’s love and shared it generously.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 71-years, Emilio "Lee" Fiorino, (died Saturday, May 22, 2021), and her brothers John Turgeon and Bernard Turgeon. Madeleine is survived by her siblings Pierre Turgeon and Marie-Claire Turgeon, as well as her five children, Robert, Paul, Michelle, John, and Ted. At the time of her passing, she had 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Madeleine lived in Denver, Colorado with her husband and family for 52-years before moving to SaddleBrooke. No matter if she lived in Canada, New York, Denver, or Arizona (and even when she found herself traveling around the world), she always pursued a life full of music. She found great success as a singer, teacher, and choir director. She was very active in the SaddleBrooke community and enjoyed meeting new people. She connected with all people through her love of music, language, and cooking. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Madeleine's family, the Turgeons, and her friends from Canada would like to say thank you, merçi, and to express their utmost gratitude to the extended family for their unconditional love.
Madeleine and her husband Lee always considered SaddleBrooke to be a little piece of Heaven on Earth. They have both expressed their extreme gratitude for all the wonderful people in their community.
For information about her “Celebrations of Life” in Tucson, AZ and in Denver, Colorado, please visit http://bit.ly/MMFiorino. This was created by Madeleine’s family to honor her legacy and to share more about her wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association at www.rmdsa.org/donate.